University of Victoria launching plan to replace diesel with wind energy buoy

This 5,500 kilogram weather buoy will be used to record and transmit meteorological and oceanographic data using sensors to continuously gather and transmit live data about wind speed and behaviour to researchers. The buoy is part of a unique University of Victoria project to help remote B.C. coastal communities replace or reduce their diesel requirements. The unveiling took place at Port Hope Maritime shipyard in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito