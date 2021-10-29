'I'm past the anger': Defence wraps evidence in Calgary toddler death trial

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson in Calgary on Sunday, May 12, 2019. The defence has wrapped up its case in the trial of Robert Leeming, who has pleaded guilty to the second-degree of Lovett but not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 22-month-old daughter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh