B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister

A paramedic is seen outside ambulances parked at the entrance to the emergency department at Richmond General Hospital, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. British Columbia's health minister says hospitals haven't yet seen the bump COVID-19 infections that's been recorded after the holidays in previous years of the pandemic, but the health system is still feeling the strain of respiratory illnesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck