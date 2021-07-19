SURREY, B.C. - Firefighters in Surrey, B.C., had to work quickly to keep an early morning fire from spreading to nearby buildings but they could not save the church where the blaze began.
Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Shelley Morris says the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
She says the roof of the church has collapsed and the building was destroyed.
The Mounties say they are working with the fire service to investigate the cause but they are treating the blaze as suspicious.
The RCMP say the church was the target of an attempted arson on Wednesday as surveillance video showed a female suspect lighting items on fire at the door of the building early that morning.
Police say although both incidents are suspicious, there is no evidence linking the two separate investigations. (The Canadian Press, News1130)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.