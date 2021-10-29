Federal vaccine card allowing B.C. residents to travel is now available

Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Many British Columbians could soon be using two proof-of-vaccine cards — one to travel within Canada and internationally and another in their home province for non-essential services like going to a restaurant, a movie or a sporting event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck