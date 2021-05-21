Fraser Health looks to boost young adult COVID-19 vaccination with FOMO campaign

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Fraser Health authority has launched an ad campaign targeting young adults and their potential fear of missing out on events in an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccination registration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck