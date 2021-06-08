Manitoba junior men's hockey team changes Indigenous name to Titans

The new logo for the Neepawa Titans is shown in this undated photo posted on Twitter. A junior men's hockey team in Manitoba is the latest to change its name following a push against the use of Indigenous names and caricatures as mascots. The team in Neepawa, a town about 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg, has announced the local hockey team will now be called the Titans. The team had been called the Natives for the last 32 years and the logo was a stereotyped Indigenous man with feathers in his hair. The board of directors said it was time to leave the name in the past. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Twitter, @JuniorNightMB