Alberta police watchdog investigates after Mountie shoots man on First Nation

An axe recovered from the scene of a police shooting on the O'Chiese First Nation near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., in this recent handout photo. The Alberta Serious Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a 24-year-old man from the O'Chiese First Nation in central Alberta. RCMP were called to the reserve, northwest of Rocky Mountain House, on Saturday after a complaint of a disturbance at a residence. The individual, who was wanted on warrants, left the home carrying an axe and was shot by one of the officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - ASIRT