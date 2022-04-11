Association of friendship centres to steer $5M fund for Indigenous safety planning

Red hand prints and a red dress memorial in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls replace the statue of English explorer James Cook, in Victoria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The B.C. government says a new Indigenous safety fund advances priorities identified in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and girls, and the B.C. government's commitments in a 2019 plan to end violence against Indigenous people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito