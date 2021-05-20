One dead, several arrested after mall shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. One person is dead after a shooting at a strip mall in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NANAIMO, B.C. - One person is dead after a shooting at a strip mall in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP say they responded to reports of shots fired at about 3 p.m. at the Rock City Plaza parking lot.

One man, who suffered apparent gunshot wounds, was found dead in a vehicle at the mall.

Mounties say they arrested several people at the Best Western Hotel on Metral Drive shortly afterwards and seized a vehicle.

Const. Gary O'Brien says police can't confirm whether they are looking for other suspects.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam video from the area between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Thursday to contact Nanaimo RCMP.

