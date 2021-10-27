Province appoints recovery liaisons to help in rebuild of fire-ravaged Lytton, B.C.

The remains of a large structure and vehicles destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire are seen on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. B.C.'s public safety ministry has announced the appointment of two parliamentary secretaries who will work as recovery liaisons between the province and the village of Lytton following a wildfire earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck