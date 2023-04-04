B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission seeks 6 new B.C. ridings, revisions to 72 others

Snow-covered houses and the downtown skyline are seen with the north shore mountains in the distance, in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 30, 2021. British Columbia's Electoral Boundaries Commission is recommending the creation of six more electoral districts in the province, raising the number of ridings to 93 from the current 87. In addition to the call for six new districts reflecting areas of rapid population growth, the commission is also seeking adjustments to the boundaries of 72 other districts and changes to the names of 41 ridings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck