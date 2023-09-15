Manitoba Tories promise to lift the provincial sales tax from restaurant meals

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to remove the provincial sales tax from restaurant meals if they are re-elected on Oct. 3. Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, centre, looks on during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting in Ottawa, on Friday, March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

WINNIPEG - Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to remove the provincial sales tax from restaurant meals if they are re-elected on Oct. 3.

The Tories say the move would help an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and make dining more affordable.

The promise is the latest in a series of tax-cut plans announced by the Tories, including a cut to personal income tax and the elimination of the payroll tax on businesses.

Tory cabinet minister Kevin Goertzen says the province can afford the tax cuts because of a growing economy that is putting more money into provincial coffers.

The Tories also promised $20 million in grants to help the aquaculture industry expand.

Goertzen made the announcement at an Arctic char operation that is under construction in Rockwood, north of Winnipeg.

