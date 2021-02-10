Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo council votes to take back EMS dispatch

Mayor Don Scott of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a visit to Fort McMurray, Alta., on April 6, 2018. The northern Alberta municipality, which includes Fort McMurray, says it will no longer transfer emergency medical calls to provincial 911 dispatch centres because it is concerned about the safety of its residents. Scott says there are circumstances when acts of defiance and resistance are necessary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson