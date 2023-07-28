IHIT identifies victim in fatal B.C. shooting believed to be linked to gang conflict

RICHMOND, B.C. - The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Richmond, B.C., this week as Ravinder Samra.
They say the investigation is in its early stages, but they are releasing the 36-year-old's name in the hope that the public can help build a timeline of his activities leading up to his death.
IHIT spokeswoman Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi says Samra was known to police, and investigators believe he was killed in a targeted shooting associated with the province's ongoing gang conflict.
Mounties in Richmond were called to Minler Road at Blundell Road at 5:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.
They say officers found Samra with gunshot wounds and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they believe a vehicle that was found on fire nearby about 10 minutes later is associated with the shooting.
Investigators are seeking witnesses, dashcam video or CCTV footage from around the 8,000 block of Minler Road between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, as well as the 12,000 block of Blundell Road between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.