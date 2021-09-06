B.C. teachers want data on COVID-19 in schools to be publicly available

President of the BC Teacher's Federation (BCTF) Teri Mooring is interviewed as she joins teachers who are protesting outside the BC NDP Convention at the Victoria Convention Centre in Victoria, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. The head of the B.C. Teachers Federation says parents and educators are anxious about no longer receiving notices about COVID-19 exposure in schools even as the number of overall cases in the province is expected to rise this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito