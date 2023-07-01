Kelowna Mounties assisting with evacuation efforts as crews battle wildfire

Thick smoke from wildfires blankets the area as a woman sits on a paddleboard on Okanagan Lake, in Lake Country, B.C., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say they're assisting with the evacuation of a residential area due to a wildfire on Knox Mountain near Okanagan Lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck