Ten people facing charges in human trafficking case in southern Alberta

Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A physician is among 10 individuals charged in a human trafficking investigation in southern Alberta involving a 15-year-old female. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA - A physician is among 10 people charged in a human trafficking investigation in southern Alberta.

Lethbridge police say a 15-year-old girl was selected, groomed and taken to specific locations where the alleged offences took place.

They also allege there was sexual activity with a 13-year-old.

Those charged are from Lethbridge and Calgary and also include a business owner and two teenage boys.

They face various charges, including sexual assault and trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Police say they also have warrants for the arrest of two other suspects.

