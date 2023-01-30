Fraser Valley bus drivers give strike notice, could stop collecting fares Thursday

A woman boards a transit bus in Vancouver on Friday, March 20, 2020. The union representing transit bus drivers in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has given a 72-hour strike notice and could stop collecting fares as early as Thursday. The union says members make 32 per cent less than transit workers across the Lower Mainland, with no pension plan and long hours of standby time for which they receive less than $3 per hour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck