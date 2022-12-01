'Cautiously optimistic': Lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash waiting on Federal Court

Truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu walks into the Kerry Vickar Centre for his sentencing in Melfort, Sask., on March 22, 2019. A lawyer for the former truck driver, who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, says he's cautiously optimistic that he will get the chance to argue against his client's possible deportation before Federal Court. In 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis