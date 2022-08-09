B.C.'s $10-million plastics fund aims to spur business to cut pollution, says Heyman

George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia is increasing funding incentives to businesses to $10 million to develop products to reduce plastic pollution. The environment minister says the province is a North American leader in plastic recycling and the government's CleanBC Plastic Action Fund is looking for more business innovations to cut plastic pollution.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck