Some facts about the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares

More than 200 people, including many children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli after an outbreak at several Calgary daycares this month. This colourized 2006 scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows E. coli bacteria of the O157:H7 strain that produces a powerful toxin which can cause illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, CDC, Janice Haney Carr, *MANDATORY CREDIT*