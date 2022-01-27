RCMP station in Surrey, B.C., evacuated after grenade turned in

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after an individual walked into an RCMP office with a grenade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

SURREY, B.C. - The Mounties called in explosive experts after a person walked into one of their offices in Surrey, B.C., with a grenade on Thursday.

The RCMP say someone went to their Guildford office to hand over the device, saying it was found at a nearby park.

The office and surrounding area had to be evacuated because it was unclear if the grenade was still functioning.

Streets around the detachment were also closed as a precaution.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha says in a news release that anyone who finds a suspicious device or possible explosive should call police.

Sangha says no one should handle a potential explosive, instead they should keep their distance and then call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.

