LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - A woman in southern Alberta is accused of murdering her former common-law husband by running him down with a pickup truck.
Lethbridge police say 30-year-old Austin James Forsyth was struck by a yellow Dodge Ram in the city on June 1, 2020, and died later in hospital.
Police say the pickup fled the scene.
Officers arrested Melissa Whitegrass on Tuesday following an investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.
The 37-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, dangerous driving causing death, and assault with a weapon.
"The accused and Mr. Forsyth were involved in a common-law relationship up until 2017 at which point they obviously became separated," Insp. Jason Walper said Wednesday at a news conference.
"Our investigators deemed that this was a domestic violence situation."
Whitegrass has been remanded in custody and is to appear in court on Tuesday.
-- With a file from LethbridgeNewsNow
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021