Lifeboat accident in Vancouver's English Bay linked to failed hardware, sling: TSB

A lifeboat that dropped from a ship in English Bay in December 2020, injuring two crew members, is seen moored in Vancouver in this undated handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board has concluded its report into the accident. The report says the crewmembers were seriously hurt when they fell 14 metres to the water after slings holding up the boat released. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Transportation Safety Board of Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**