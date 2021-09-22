Murder charge laid in deadly shooting near Vernon, B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A man has been charged in a deadly shooting in British Columbia's Interior on Monday. RCMP say they responded to reports of shooting near Vernon and discovered a man's body at the scene. They say a man was arrested later the same day near Armstrong, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck