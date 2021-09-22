Murder charge laid in deadly shooting near Vernon, B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A man has been charged in a deadly shooting in British Columbia's Interior on Monday. RCMP say they responded to reports of shooting near Vernon and discovered a man's body at the scene. They say a man was arrested later the same day near Armstrong, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

VERNON, B.C. - A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in British Columbia's Interior on Monday.

RCMP say they responded to reports of shooting near Vernon and discovered a man's body at the scene.

They say a man was arrested later the same day near Armstrong, B.C.

The Mounties say the 46-year-old suspect faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says in a statement police are asking anyone who may have more information about incident to contact them.

Police did not release any further details.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.