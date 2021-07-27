B.C. kicks off campaign to urge more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

VANCOUVER - British Columbia has kicked off a new COVID-19 vaccination campaign to encourage as many people as possible over the next two weeks to get immunized at places that are convenient, like beaches and summer camps.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the new strategy, called Vax for BC, gives residents who aren't vaccinated, and those who've waited at least seven weeks since their first shot a chance to visit walk-in clinics.
A campaign on Aug. 4 dubbed Walk-in Wednesday will make 20,000 doses available at clinics before a push later in the month and in September to target young people returning to school.
"People in B.C. will be able to get vaccinated on your way to work, during your lunch break, or even when cooling off at the lake," Henry said Tuesday.
The campaign aims to increase immunization by switching from mass clinics to mobile clinics where advance booking is not required but is encouraged.
"These next two weeks are crucial to our immunization campaign and most importantly, protecting our province and putting the pandemic in our rear-view mirror," she said, adding two doses of a vaccine provide the best protection against infection.
Recent statistics show that most new cases of COVID-19 have been among unvaccinated people in the province, with 61.3 per cent of eligible residents being fully immunized and 80.6 per cent getting one dose.
Data from the BC Centre of Disease Control show that less than five per cent of COVID-19 cases from June 15 to July 15 were among fully vaccinated people. During the same time period, 78 per cent of people hospitalized in B.C. with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Henry said infections are spreading among clusters of people in communities where vaccination rates are lower so they will be a focus of the immunization plan, including in regions covered by Northern and Interior Health.
Between one and two per cent of people in B.C. are against being immunized, but that number could be as high as five per cent for COVID-19 vaccines among organized groups that are particularly vocal, especially on social media, she said.
People who are unvaccinated could be barred from establishments, Henry said, adding she supports such a move by any business because outbreaks could sicken staff and shut down operations.
"We absolutely can say 'To come in here you have to be immunized.' And that gives people a level of comfort that they're in a safer environment," she said, adding outbreaks have occurred at crowded indoor events like weddings and funerals as well as at nightclubs where unvaccinated people introduced the virus.
While immunization is not mandatory, it's particularly important for health-care workers, Henry said, noting unvaccinated staff at long-term care homes must wear masks and be regularly tested at work.
"I have very little patience for people who aren't immunized in health care. We've had a vaccination policy for influenza. We will have a very similar policy that if people choose not to be immunized and you work in health care, then you will not be able to work in certain settings without taking additional measures. There will be consequences for that decision."
The highest number of unvaccinated residents, at 32.5 per cent, are in the North Health region, while that percentage is at 18.1 per cent in Vancouver Coastal.
British Columbia's seven-day average of cases dipped to 36 in early July, but has recently climbed to 86 cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.