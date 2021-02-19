Single COVID-19 vaccine dose reduces risk of virus by 80 per cent: B.C. health agency

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says new preliminary data shows that a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of the virus by 80 per cent within two to three weeks of receiving the vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette