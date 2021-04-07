Alberta First Nations say provincially regulated gambling website unauthorized

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, is greeted by Tsuut'ina Chief Roy Whitney, centre, and National Chief Perry Bellegarde as he arrives on the Tsuut'ina First Nation near Calgary, on Friday, March 4, 2016. Two Alberta First Nations are taking the Alberta government and the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission to court over their entry into the online gaming sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh