B.C.'s top doctor pushes for vaccinations as COVID-19 cases climb

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during a tour as Island Health medical health officer Mike Benusic, right, and Minister of Health Adrian Dix take in the tour at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito