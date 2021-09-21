VANCOUVER - Temporary overnight and trail closures in Vancouver's Stanley Park have been lifted as the park board curbs its efforts to rid the area of coyotes responsible for dozens of attacks.
Coyotes are responsible for about three dozen biting incidents reported in the park since last year.
Earlier this month, ministry officials said up to 35 coyotes would be culled to prevent future attacks, instead four animals have been euthanized.
The Vancouver Park Board says a small number of coyotes are still believed to be in the park but they are not an immediate threat to the public.
The park has been reopened to 24-hours a day.
Staff say they are now focusing on a dedicated awareness campaign to encourage people not to feed wildlife and they plan to monitor the effectiveness of the park's newly installed wildlife-proof garbage bins.
"Visitors and park users should continue to exercise caution if they encounter a coyote, especially at dawn or dusk, to not feed wildlife and to either take food waste home or properly dispose of it in bins provided," the board says in a news release.
If a coyote does approach, it says to face the animal, make yourself big, don't run and to make noise but not scream.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.