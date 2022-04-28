B.C. offers rights advisers for mentally ill patients who are involuntarily detained

Sheila Malcolmson speaks during a news conference in the press gallery at the Legislature in Victoria, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. British Columbia has introduced legislation that would allow people to get independent advice about their rights after they've been involuntarily detained for treatment of a severe mental health disorder. The mental health and addictions minister says the rights-advice service is aimed at assuring people will be treated fairly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito