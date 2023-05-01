Serial arsonist who targeted B.C. restaurants sentenced to five-plus years in prison

An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages after setting fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Steven Sorenson will also have a three-year probation order after his release from prison. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck