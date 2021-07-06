Child dead in suspected Surrey, B.C., arson, woman stabbed in same attack: RCMP

A member of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team speaks on a phone as he walks in front of a house after a fatal fire, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Surrey RCMP says the body of a five-year-old child was found in the house. According to the RCMP the incident does not appear to be random and a 42-year-old woman who was stabbed was able to flee the home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck