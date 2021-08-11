B.C. officials aim to reassure residents during latest heat wave

Wildfire smoke fills the air and obstructs the view of the mountains as people continue to take part in outdoor activities in Sicamous B.C., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Health Ministry is urging those in areas where heat and smoky skies warnings have been posted to take steps to keep cool and stay safe as many parts of the province continue to experience poor air quality due to wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson