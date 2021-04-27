Investigation underway: RCMP vehicle hits fleeing cyclist in Grande Prairie, Alta.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. - Independent investigators are reviewing a collision in northwestern Alberta between an RCMP vehicle and a man who appeared to be fleeing a robbery on a bicycle.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says Mounties in Grande Prairie received a call on Saturday about two suspicious men in a residential neighbourhood.

ASIRT says officers located the men who were riding bicycles, one towing a metal dolly with a large safe that was later found to have been stolen.

That man was taken into custody, but the second man cycled off.

ASIRT says a police vehicle chasing him hit the man, who had veered into the yard of a home on his bike.

The 28-year-old was seriously hurt and taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.

