More Osoyoos, B.C., wildfire evacuees can head home as another order lifts

Less than a week after hundreds were forced from their homes by a fast-moving wildfire, more residents and businesses of Osoyoos, B.C., are allowed to return. An evacuation order that includes an industrial area in the town has been downgraded to an alert as the threat from the Eagle Bluff wildfire recedes, days after it threatened the town before favourable winds pushed it away. The Osoyoos fire is seen burning across the lake in Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Walter Wells, *MANDATORY CREDIT*