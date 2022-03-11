VANCOUVER - RCMP in North Vancouver say one man has died after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot.
Mounties say the shooting took place Friday afternoon outside the Real Canadian Superstore on Seymour Boulevard, just north of the entrance to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.
RCMP say they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds who died at the scene despite efforts to save him.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
Mounties say the shooting does not appear to be a random act but did not offer further details.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.