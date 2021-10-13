Calgary judge hands out fines, not jail to prevent notoriety for COVID-19 violators

A message of support on the closed front door of the Whistle Stop Café during a rally against measures taken by government and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Mirror, Alberta on Saturday May 8, 2021. Christopher Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Café in the hamlet of Mirror, northeast of Red Deer, will pay $20,000 in fines and get 18 months probation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson