Two children involved in latest coyote attacks in Vancouver's Stanley Park

VANCOUVER - The BC Conservation Officer Service says two four-year-old children suffered minor injuries in coyote attacks in Vancouver's popular Stanley Park on Tuesday.
The service says on social media it "cannot stress enough" that people should avoid the park, particularly during dusk and dawn, due to a rash of recent attacks.
It says one child was bitten around 5 p.m. while walking with their parents not far from the Vancouver Aquarium and the other was bitten nearby around 9 p.m.
A third attack happened about 30 minutes later in the park's Lost Lagoon area, where the conservation service says a man was bitten from behind.
It says one coyote was killed after walking within a metre of officers who were shaking a container of food, a sign the animal was "highly habituated."
Conservation officers are patrolling the park and the service says it's working with provincial wildlife biologists to determine how to manage the animals.
About three dozen incidents between humans and coyotes have been reported in the park since last year, including three attacks reported on Monday and Friday.
Four other coyotes have been killed this summer after the attacks.
The Vancouver Park Board announced this week that Stanley Park would be closed starting at 7 p.m. to keep people out when the animals are most active.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2021.