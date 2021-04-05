COVID-19 outbreak at Prince Rupert care home where 16 died earlier this year

The SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories. Just weeks after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak ended at a northwestern British Columbia care home, health officials report a new outbreak at the same facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-NIAID-RML, *MANDATORY CREDIT*