Family of man missing in B.C. marks second anniversary with information appeal

Ben Tyner is shown in an RCMP handout photo. The family of a man missing in British Columbia's southern Interior are appealing for information on the second anniversary of his disappearance. Ben Tyner's father, mother and brother released the videotaped appeal from their home in Wyoming, urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. Tyner was 33-years-old and manager of the Nicola Ranch near Merritt when he was last seen leaving the compound on horseback, possibly to search for cattle in the surrounding hills about 300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT