Two men dead after small plane crashes in central Alberta, RCMP say

DIDSBURY, Alta. - Mounties say two people have died after a small plane crashed in central Alberta.
RCMP say officers from the Didsbury detachment and emergency crews were called to the crash site Wednesday in Mountain View County.
RCMP say a pilot and a passenger were inside the downed aircraft.
They say a 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were killed.
Mounties say the Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.