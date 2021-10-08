Metro Vancouver park renamed to reflect Indigenous history

Paddlers from the Tsleil-Waututh Nation are greeted as they arrive by traditional canoe to take part in a park renaming ceremony at Belcarra Regional Park in Belcarra, B.C., Friday, Oct. 9, 2021. Belcarra Regional Park, near Port Moody, B.C., will have an Indigenous name of temtemíxwten, which local First Nations say translates to "biggest place for all the people." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward