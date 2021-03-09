B.C. conservation officers find invasive mussel in aquarium moss in retail stores

A zebra mussel is shown in this undated handout photo. For years British Columbia conservation officers have been checking boats coming into the province for invasive zebra mussels, now it turns out they're coming from the local pet store. The B.C. government says conservation officers inspected 600 retail aquatic pet and plant stores over the weekend and found the mussels in moss balls at "multiple locations" in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - B.C. Conservation Officer Service