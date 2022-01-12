B.C. gyms, bars, lounges ordered closed due to COVID-19 can apply for relief grants

Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks about the provincial COVID-19 vaccine card system in Delta, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Businesses that had to close because of public health orders in the pr to limit the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant can now apply for provincial relief grants of up to $10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck