Man flees from U.S. police, crashes in B.C. after speeding across border

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say a driver who fled from authorities in the U.S., sped through the Peace Arch border crossing and crashed in British Columbia is now in custody. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer hands a passport back to a British Columbia motorist at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash., across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck