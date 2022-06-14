CALGARY - Preparations for potential flooding are underway in Calgary and surrounding communities as rainfall warnings continue and rivers swell across southern Alberta.
Environment Canada expects rainfall totals of between 75 millimetres and 125 millimetres by Wednesday morning in parts of the province.
The heaviest rainfall is predicted for the western region — 150 millimetres or more along the foothills and eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.
John Pomeroy, a University of Saskatchewan hydrologist and Canada Research Chair in water resources and climate change, said precipitation has already been high in Kananaskis, which is west of Calgary.
"Some of these places have had 130 millimetres ... since yesterday," he said Tuesday. "They've got a lot more to come.
"So, they are going to pass 150 easily and head toward 200 which, of course, is a concern."
Pomeroy said that includes the headwaters of the Elbow, Highwood and Sheep rivers, as well as Fish Creek and Jumping Pound Creek. The stream flows, he said, are also increasing.
Alberta Environment, however, has downgraded flood watches on the Highwood River upstream of High River, Alta., and the Bow and Elbow river upstream of Calgary to high stream flow advisories.
Both communities were hit hard during flooding in 2013, which left at least five people dead and caused billions of dollars in damage across southern Alberta.
High River Mayor Craig Snodgrass said the town was keeping a close eye on the Highwood River.
"We are a longwayaway from anything that 2013 looks like," he said Monday.
Calgary issued an advisory for both the Elbow and Bow rivers earlier this week and water levels were lowered in upstream reservoirs to make room for potential floodwater.
The city also declared a state of local emergency late Monday afternoon "out of extreme caution," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
Sal Howell, who owns the River Café on Prince's Island Park in Calgary, said she's prepared for any potential flooding.
"This isn't the first time for us," she said. "We've been operating on Prince's Island for 31 years and the island, of course, sits in the middle of the Bow River. It's a beautiful park, but we are definitely in a floodway."
Howell said she and her staff, as well as family and friends, spent Monday moving fresh produce and thousands of bottles of wine from the restaurant's cellar to a safe place.
"We are hoping for the best, but gearing up for the worst."
Howell said the restaurant had extensive flood damage in 2013, so they have learned many valuable lessons.
"I am amazed at how quickly we were able to move yesterday," she said.
City crews were installing a Tiger Dam — flexible tubes that work as a flood barrier — Tuesday around the restaurant on the island.
The city also closed Memorial Drive, a major east-west roadway along the Bow River, to build a temporary berm to help protect communities north of the river.
