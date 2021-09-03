Destructive White Rock Lake wildfire in B.C. Interior being held

Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun just before 3 p.m. as a motorist on Highway 97 travels past an area burned by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. One of the largest and most destructive wildfires in British Columbia this summer is now being held, meaning it's not likely to spread beyond existing containment lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck