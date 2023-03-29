B.C. announces increased rates for foster parents and kinship care providers

John Horgan and Mitzi Dean meet with supporters during a campaign stop in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2017. Dean, the child and family development minister, says families fostering kids 11 and under will see their payments increase by $450 a month to $1,465 per child, while caregivers for those 12 to 19 will see a $531 monthly increase to $1,655 per child.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito